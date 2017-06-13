Schumer joins bipartisan push to block part of Trump's Saudi arms deal

A bipartisan effort to stop a portion of President Donald Trump’s $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia just got a big boost. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) cited the Kingdom’s human rights violations in Yemen.

Schumer announced Monday that he intends to back a resolution to block a portion of arms sales to Saudi Arabia, citing the country’s human rights and humanitarian abuses.

“The human rights and humanitarian concerns have been well documented and are important: of equal concern to me is that the Saudi government continues to aid and abet terrorism via its relationship with Wahhabism and the funding of schools that spread extremist propaganda throughout the world," Schumer said in a statement, according to the Huffington Post.

The joint resolution of disapproval, which was introduced on May 25 by Senators Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) and Al Franken (D-Minnesota), would block the sale of more than $500 million worth of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia.