What the rising power of Hezbollah means for the Middle East

JUDY WOODRUFF: But first: There is a new and potentially-explosive battleground shaping up in Syria’s civil war, in the country’s southeast, as is retreats from its makeshift capital, Raqqa, and the larger fight for Syria grinds on.

Along the border shared by Syria, Iraq, and Jordan, American and British special operations troops are training rebel fighters — operating in close proximity, forces from the Syrian army, Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah.

As special correspondent Jane Ferguson reports, the Lebanese militant group is a unique force in the shifting political landscape in the Middle East. While it has been integral to the Syrian regime’s survival, it also remains committed to its original goal, the destruction of Israel.

JANE FERGUSON: Forged amid the bloodletting of Lebanon’s civil war from 1975 to 1990, Hezbollah was created to fight Israel, whose army invaded and occupied the country halfway through the conflict after attacks by Palestinian groups.

Hezbollah means Party of God in Arabic, but members often call themselves simply the resistance. It is a secretive militant movement of the Shia sect of Islam, largely funded and armed by Iran. To the U.S. and many of its allies, Hezbollah is a terrorist organization.

Inside Lebanon, it is regarded as much a political and social movement as an armed one. In 2006, it fought Israel to a bloody draw during a 33-day war, which the militants declared a victory. It was celebrated around the Arab world, where the group’s popularity rose.

After the war, with Iran’s help, Hezbollah reorganized to become one of the most powerful militant groups in the Middle East. In 2013, however, it entered a much more controversial war, stepping into Syria’s chaos to shore up the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Timur Goksel was the spokesperson for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon throughout the civil war. He has seen firsthand the emergence of Hezbollah and its evolution over the years from a small group of fighters to a massive movement. He’s asking the same question many others are.