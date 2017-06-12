Newsvine

Report: Sen. McCain says American leadership was better under Obama

Sen. John McCain of Arizona has said that American leadership was better under President Barack Obama than his successor, President Trump, The Guardian reported Sunday.

The Republican leader, who has never shied away from criticizing Mr. Trump, was responding to a question asking if America's stance on the global stage was better during the Obama administration.

"As far as American leadership is concerned, yes," McCain responded.

McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, lost to Obama in the 2008 presidential election and was highly critical of his administration's foreign policy agenda.

 

