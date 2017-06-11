Henry Kissinger in Oval Office, reporters say. | First Sentence of Trump Lawyer's Response to Comey Misspells the Word President

Pool brought into the Oval. It's Trump and ... Kissinger. pic.twitter.com/1F1CPO4kQw — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 10, 2017

This is truly incredible: Less than a day after firing his FBI director in Nixonian fashion amid reports that federal authorities have issued subpoenas related to the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's potential connections to Russian sabotage of the 2016 election, Donald Trump just posed for pictures in the Oval Office with Henry Kissinger, who became Richard Nixon's national security adviser after collaborating in the North Vietnamese sabotage of the 1968 election.

Per a report from the White House press pool, Trump said Kissinger was present to discuss "Russia and various other matters."

Trump also met Wednesday with Russia's foreign minister and ambassador to the U.S.

What is going on?

First Sentence of Trump Lawyer’s Response to Comey Misspells the Word President

Donald Trump has retained a lawyer named Marc Kasowitz to represent him personally in matters related to the federal investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Kasowitz has issued a statement about former FBI Director James Comey's testimony to the Senate on Thursday; we'll have more detailed coverage of the attorney's various arguments later but for now will merely note that he misspelled the word president in the statement's first sentence and then made about 50 other mistakes elsewhere in it:

Is it really now established that there the President was not being investigated, or whether this leaks should be investigated? Only time will tell.

Full article