Wonder Woman's origin story

It may be considered impolite to reveal a woman's age, but when it's this woman, turning 75 is a wonder!

Born in 1941, Wonder Woman (along with her predecessors Superman and Batman) are the only superheroes to be in continuous print since their debut.

For many of us, though, it was TV's Lynda Carter who brought Wonder Woman to life.

As Salie said to Carter, "For a lot of people when they think of Wonder Woman, they see you. How does it feel?"

"It's bizarre," Carter laughed. "It's humbling, honestly, particularly after all this time. I don't really think that I'm Wonder Woman, by the way!"

Carter says she got the role back in 1975 largely because she looked the part, which was both a blessing and (as one of the show's producers warned her) a curse: "'Oh, women are gonna be so jealous of you.'

"Well, I said, 'Not a chance. They won't be because I'm not playing her that way. I want women to want to be me, or be my best friend!'"