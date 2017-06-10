Former Obama, Fed officials call on central bank to ditch inflation target

Former Obama administration and Federal Reserve economists called on the central bank Friday to consider raising its 2 percent inflation target, suggesting that higher inflation might be needed to lower unemployment.

In a letter sent to Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen, the officials called for a "serious reappraisal" of the Fed's goals given the weak economic recovery and for the creation of a blue-ribbon panel to rethink the Fed's monetary policy operations.

Three former Obama administration economists signed the letter: Jason Furman, Gene Sperling, and Jared Bernstein. As members of the administration, the three were not allowed to comment on the Fed's interest rate decisions and bond-buying programs when they were in office.

Narayana Kocherlakota, a University of Rochester economist who served as the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis during some of the biggest monetary policy debates of the Obama era, also signed on, as did others who have served at the Fed. The letter was published by the Campaign for Popular Democracy, an outside group that has lobbied the Fed to keep interest rates low.