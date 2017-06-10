Debt limit might come sooner as wealthy bet on Trump tax cut

The U.S. Congress may be headed for a reckoning with the federal debt limit within weeks, thanks to wealthy Americans and corporations deferring tax payments in the hope that they would benefit from the lower tax rates promised by President Trump.

Trump promised tax cuts during his election campaign last year and has reiterated those promises in recent months leading some wealthy Americans and businesses to shift accounting for income into the future, betting that lower tax rates will arrive, perhaps in 2018, wealth managers told Reuters.

"Everyone wants to talk about deferring income," said Mark Copeland, senior partner at Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC in Newport Beach, California.

The U.S. stock market has also rallied since Trump's election victory in November, partly on hopes for lower corporate tax rates.

"We are starting to prepare clients for potentially lower taxes in 2018," said Julia Carlson, chief executive and at Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group LLC in Oregon.

Trump promised to cut taxes as far back as September 2015 in a four-page plan and reiterated those promises in a two-page "Contract with the American Voter" before last November's election and again in a one-page document in April, but Republicans in Congress remain divided on tax reform.