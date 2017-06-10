Joe Biden Encourages Mitt Romney to Run for Senate in Utah

Biden made the recommendation to Romney on Friday evening at the Utah resort where Romney was hosting an annual invitation-only business and politics summit.

The Biden-Romney event, like most of the discussions and speeches at the gathering, was closed to reporters. But people who were there confirmed the conversation and described it as a warm, bipartisan talk.

Romney did not give any indication he was considering a run, should Hatch, 83, decide not to run again next year, said one person in attendance, Maryland videographer Dean Dykema.

"Mitt didn't have a chance to ask many questions because Joe pretty much took over the show," Dykema said.

Hatch, who has been in office since 1977, has said he hasn't decided if he'll seek another term but he might step aside if Romney ran.