14 killed as soldiers clash over drought food aid in Somalia

At least 14 people, most of them civilians, were killed Friday as soldiers clashed over food aid in drought-ravaged Somalia's southwestern city of Baidoa, where tens of thousands of people have streamed in seeking assistance.

The fighting broke out at a distribution site after some soldiers tried to steal food sacks meant for displaced people and other soldiers guarding the aid stopped them, said police Col. Isaq Hassan.

At least 20 people were injured. Some were in critical condition, a nurse at Baidoa's main hospital, Mohamed Ahmed, told The Associated Press.

Somalia is one of four countries singled out by the United Nations in a $4.4 billion aid appeal to avert catastrophic hunger and famine, along with Nigeria, South Sudan, and Yemen. The U.N. has said that together they make up the world's largest humanitarian disaster in more than 70 years.

Tens of thousands of people have been fleeing to Baidoa and other Somali cities in search of food and support, overwhelming local and international aid agencies. More than half a million people across the country have been displaced.