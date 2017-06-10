Meeting with Merkel, Mexican president calls for defense of democracy 'at a crucial time for the world'

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto called for the defense of free trade, democracy, and environmental protections during an appearance Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Though neither Peña Nieto nor Merkel mentioned President Trump by name during their joint news conference in Mexico City, his pugnacious relationship with both countries was the backdrop for much of what they had to say.

Peña Nieto said Merkel’s two-day state visit comes “at a crucial time for the world.”

“It is extremely important to defend the values we share,” he said.

Those values include free trade, a principle at the core of Mexico’s relationship with the United States, and one Trump has threatened in an attempt to erase a trade gap of roughly $60 billion in Mexico’s favor.