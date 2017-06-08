Newsvine

Iran's Zarif Says Trump Comments on Deadly Attacks Are 'Repugnant'

Iran's foreign minister rejected Donald Trump's condolences Thursday after a pair of ISIS-claimed attacks in Tehran, calling the president's words "repugnant."

Trump said he prayed for the victims of the twin attacks targeting Iran's parliament and a key shrine, but added that "states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote."

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded on Twitter, describing the White House statement as "repugnant."

He added that the "Iranian people reject such U.S. claims of friendship."

Trump’s comments were at odds with conciliatory comments made hours earlier by the State Department.

