Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 36 Seeds: 1418 Comments: 2600 Since: May 2016

READ: James Comey's prepared testimony

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Wed Jun 7, 2017 5:15 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Statement for the Record

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence
James B. Comey
June 8, 2017
Chairman Burr, Ranking Member Warner, Members of the Committee.

Thank you for inviting me to appear before you today. I was asked to testify today to describe for you my interactions with President-Elect and President Trump on subjects that I understand are of interest to you. I have not included every detail from my conversations with the President, but, to the best of my recollection, I have tried to include information that may be relevant to the Committee.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor