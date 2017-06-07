Newsvine

June 7, 2017 3rd U.S. Emergency Media White House YouTube account opens today

https://www.youtube.com/watch?list=PLVzVSH8SoAsIn3OxYFFjDkj8n6NKzwdbl&v=6D067Yd_7gs

“…in the event of a national catastrophe through which citizens must depend on the providence of God whom established the foundations of this world, it shall be determined by manifest destiny and confirmed in the citizenry who is best fit to lead the nation and the world from its crises and whom shall supervise the restructuring of world governments and will oversee world governments as led by Providence and confirmed  by miracles signs and wonders.… ”

