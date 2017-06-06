Trump appears to take credit for Gulf nations' move against Qatar

President Donald Trump appeared to take credit for the decision of major Gulf nations to cut diplomatic relations with Qatar, an important US ally, putting his stamp of approval on the move despite Pentagon and State Department attempts to remain neutral.

"During my recent trip to the Middle East, I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look," he tweeted Tuesday.

The tweet could pose difficulties for the US in explaining why it remains in Qatar, host to one of the Pentagon's largest military bases in the Middle East and a linchpin in the campaign against ISIS. For that reason, the President's 140 character blast may raise concerns within the Defense Department.

Pentagon officials moved quickly to limit any damage, with spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis telling reporters Tuesday that the US is "grateful to the Qataris for the longstanding support for our presence and their enduring commitment to regional security."