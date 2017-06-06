Energy Dept. Pulls The Rug Out From Under Its Own Coal-Friendly Grid Study With Pitch For Wind, Solar

In the weeks leading up to the Trump Paris pullout, energy watchers were already alarmed by a forthcoming US Energy Department grid study that seemed intended to justify the case for coal before it even got under way. Meanwhile, various branches of the same agency have been pitching solar and wind like there’s no tomorrow. What gives?

The latest development is a renewables-friendly update of the Energy Department’s ongoing Grid Modernization initiative.

CleanTechnica has previously noted that the Energy Department has been unloading reams of good news about renewables ever since Energy Secretary Rick Perry assumed the helm. The agency kept promoting wind and solar even after the appointment of fossil fan Daniel Simmons as head of the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE). With the new grid modernization update, Perry appears to be setting up Simmons and the authors of the coal-friendly grid study up for a fall.