Harley-Davidson Issues Recall For 57,000 Motorcycles Worldwide

US motorcycle giant Harley-Davidson has issued a voluntary recall for a particular batch of its Touring Motorcycle line (manufactured within the time frame of 2 July 2006 through to May 9, 2017) which are reported to have a problem with an incorrectly fitted clamp on the engine oil cooler line. The total number of the recalled motorcycles is 57,138. A total of nine instances were recorded where the oil-cooling line had come off and sprayed oil on the rear tire, causing the bike to slip while on the move. This was the cause of two crashes and one injury as well.