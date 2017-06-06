The saga of the White House solar panels

The White House itself harvests the power of the sun. Solar photovoltaic panels and water heaters are installed on the building’s roof.

It all started back in 1979 when then-President Jimmy Carter installed 32 solar panels on the White House roof.

The panels were used to heat water for the first family and for water in the White House laundry and cafeteria.

At the unveiling, President Carter said: “In the year 2000, this solar water heater will still be here supplying cheap, efficient energy.”

But he was wrong. The White House did not have solar panels in 2000.

To understand what happened, we have to go back to the Reagan administration.

The 32 panels were ripped out in 1986, as, “Yes,” you guessed right. The Reagan administration weren’t fans of solar.

Some people argue that the solar panels weren’t actually ripped out. That they were removed because of required work on the roof beneath them, and not due to spite or anti-environmentalism.

But the story continued that when asked if the solar panels would be re-installed, a White House spokesperson at the time said: “Putting them back up would be very unwise, based on cost.”