Apartment complex built out of shipping containers houses once-homeless vets

This past week, the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs said his department will try to cut the number of homeless veterans in the U.S. from about 40,000 to somewhere below 15,000 during the Trump administration.

“I served my country, you know, you just do what you are told, that’s all you can do,” says Dale Dollar, who was in his 20s when he left the Marines.

As a civilian, business ventures stalled. He found himself out of work, and eventually out on the street. Homeless for 14 years, until he found Potters Lane.

“This place, they don’t talk about it, they walk the walk and talk the talk,” Dollar says.

The entire apartment complex was built for homeless veterans. But that’s not what makes it unique — it’s the first multi-family building, constructed entirely of recycled shipping containers.