House Ethics Complaints Filed Against Paul Ryan And Devin Nunes For Obstruction Of Justice

Despite having recused himself from the Trump Russia investigation, Republican House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes continues to be making headlines over the investigation. This time it has led to a House Ethics complaint against him, launched by the Democratic Coalition. A House Ethics complaint on obstruction of justice has also been filed against Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan, for not doing anything about Devin Nunes’ obvious interference with an investigation he should be nowhere near.

There’s been a lot of talk this week about subpoenas coming out of the House Intelligence Committee on the Trump Russia investigation. This is a good thing. But it’s not a good thing that Devin Nunes has been at the center of this talk since he has recused himself from the investigation over ethics problems.

A recusal means a recusal. Devin Nunes should be nowhere near subpoenas in the House Intelligence investigation, and yet he is. The New York Times reports that on Thursday of this past week, Devin Nunes became the center of a firestorm of criticism for refusing to give up subpoena power in the Trump Russia investigation. He’s not just receiving public criticism now, he’s now the subject of a House ethics complaint.

On Wednesday, Devin Nunes issued three subpoenas to law enforcement and the intelligence community asking for information about the unmasking of Trump associates that were the subjects of incidental collections in wiretaps. Devin Nunes is in a clear violation of House rules on this. Ranking Democrat of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff said the following.