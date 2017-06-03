350.org on New Revelations in #ExxonKnew Case

New documents from the New York State Attorney General show that while now Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was CEO of ExxonMobil, the company actively misled shareholders about climate risk and deleted “untold numbers” of documents related to climate change, including many of Tillerson’s own personal emails he sent under his “Wayne Tracker” alias.

350.org Strategic Communications Director Jamie Henn said that the new revelations were a “bombshell” and highlighted the need for more Attorneys General to get involved in the case, especially California AG Xavier Becerra, whose office could bring serious resources to the effort.

He also said that the case also called into question Tillerson’s leadership at the State Department, especially in regards to climate and energy policy.

“These new revelations are another bombshell in the ever growing scandal over at ExxonMobil. If these allegations are true, and there’s every reason to believe they are, this is the largest case of corporate fraud in history. Exxon knew about climate change decades ago, but instead of taking action, they lied to the public, lied to their shareholders, and lied to federal regulators.