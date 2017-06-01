California Gov. Jerry Brown’s released a statement calling President Trump’s decision Thursday to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris accord an “insane course of action.” Brown joins Judy Woodruff to discuss the potential consequences of this withdrawal and how California and other states may move forward on its own without the federal government.
Gov. Jerry Brown: Trump's move to reject Paris agreement hurts America and will cost jobs
Thu Jun 1, 2017
