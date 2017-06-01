Full Transcript: John Kerry on Trump's climate agreement decision

Then-Secretary of State John Kerry -- with his granddaughter on his lap -- signed the Paris climate agreement last year. After President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the U.S. will withdraw from the agreement, Kerry took to Facebook to criticize the decision.

He accused Mr. Trump of "unilaterally walking backward from science and backward from leadership on behalf of polluters and fringe ideologues," and said it "may be the most self-defeating action in American history."

Kerry spoke with CBS News' Anthony Mason on June 1, 2017, on "CBS Evening News." What follows is a full transcript of the interview.