Trump Signs Waiver to Keep Embassy in Tel Aviv

President Donald Trump signed a waiver Thursday delaying the move of the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"While President Donald J. Trump signed the waiver under the Jerusalem Embassy Act and delayed moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, no one should consider this step to be in any way a retreat from the President's strong support for Israel and for the United States-Israel alliance," the White House said in a statement.

During the presidential campaign, Trump often promised to move the embassy. Every president since 1995 has signed the waiver leaving the embassy in Tel Aviv, as stipulated in the Jerusalem Embassy Act.

Though the waiver does continue the delay, the White House says the underlying understanding is that the embassy move is a matter of timing.

"As he has repeatedly stated his intention to move the embassy, the question is not if that move happens, but only when" the White House said in its statement.

