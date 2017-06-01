Newsvine

Trump White House grants waivers of ethics rules

SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Wed May 31, 2017
Exemptions aid Conway, Bannon and four ex-lobbyists.

President Donald Trump's executive order on ethics has been waived at least 11 times since the administration came into office in January, according to records the White House posted online Wednesday night.

The waivers allow White House staffers to work on matters that could affect their former employers or clients or involve issues from which the aides would be normally be excluded because of past lobbying work.

About a week after taking office, Trump signed an executive order restricting the role of lobbyists in his administration and limiting the work government employees could do relating to former clients and former employers. However, the newly disclosed waivers show how often the White House has set those rules aside in order to allow key staffers to oversee issues they worked on in the private sector.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway received a waiver that allows her to take part in "communications and meetings involving former clients which are political, advocacy, trade, or non-profit organizations," the White House said. Conway's polling firm, The Polling Company/WomanTrend had a variety of clients including the American Conservative Union, Catholic University, FreedomWorks and Americans for Prosperity.

 

