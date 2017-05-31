U.S. losing to Germany in trade? South Carolina community doesn't think so

President Trump's tweet about trade with Germany struck a nerve in a southern state he won: South Carolina.

We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

"This is one of those cases where the president should have gotten his facts first before he went on the attack because it's just wrong," said Ted Pitts, who runs the Chamber of Commerce.

In the Upstate region alone, there are 442 international companies -- 136 of them German.

"We need to build stronger relationships with German companies who have made a huge impact on South Carolina and its people," Pitts said.