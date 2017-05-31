Newsvine

Wall Street's Not Convinced Coal's a Winner in Paris Withdrawal

U.S. coal shares tumbled as President Donald Trump was said to be leaning toward exiting the Paris climate agreement.

Wait, what?

“You’d think everyone would be excited,” Michael Dudas, a coal analyst at Vertical Research Partners LLC, said by phone. “But there’s red on my screen.”

Why aren’t coal miners surging?

For one thing, according to Dudas, Wall Street sees more pressing matters facing U.S. coal here at home than the global climate accord. Those include the explosive growth of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy and the fact that U.S. electricity demand is no longer growing.

