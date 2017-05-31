Did Saudi Arabia Play Trump?

Saudi officials repeatedly described U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh as “historic,” calling his meeting with rulers of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, a “landmark event.” American counterparts, however, opted for the word “reset,” suggesting that the two nations are resetting ties after a strained relationship with the Obama administration.

For Saudi royals, this reset is relief from Barack Obama’s repeated urging to ease their repressive policies on human rights. They agree with Trump’s declaration that emphasizing human rights impeded trade between the countries. They also approve of his admiration for strongmen like Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah Sisi, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdo?an. In contrast, they conveniently overlook the fact that Obama and his Republican predecessor George W. Bush advocated human rights and democracy as tactics to undermine support for radical Islamism.

Trump’s foreign jaunt made it clear that he is aligning with the agenda of the Sunni monarchs of the GCC regarding Iran. They have framed their rivalry with the Islamic Republic of Iran in sectarian terms, demonizing Shia Islam in the process. While skirting the theological battle, Trump describes Iran as a state that supports terrorism, which has not totally abandoned aspirations to build a nuclear weapon.