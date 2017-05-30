Two deaths over the last few days: Brzezinski & Noriega. Lessons for America

While most Americans were consumed with the holiday weekend, we had two deaths of very different people: Former U.S. National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski and former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega. The contrasts between the two men could hardly be greater. Yet, each man - in his own way - underscores lessons from U.S. history which President Trump would be crazy to ignore -- even as he does.

Dr. Brzezinski, a Polish-American refugee, was one of the greatest foreign policy intellects of our times, on the level of Dr. Henry Kissinger -- but without Kissinger's flaws (i.e., a tendency to coddle despicable regimes for short-term U.S. interests). On an array of international issues, Brzezinski was more often right, including his conviction that the Soviet empire wasn't to be forever, and the follies of President George W. Bush's invasion of Iraq. And ironic that Brzezinski died just as President Trump's first foreign policy trip was persuading most European leaders about the unreliability of our current president.