Our energy system has changed since 1913 – why hasn't this subsidy?

The Subsidy That Time Forgot

Let’s set the stage: the year was 1913 and the Rockefeller name was dominant in American oil and wealth.

While the United States was earning its place in the global community of nations, Standard Oil was running through its veins. The company amassed huge profits but was a monopoly that kept smaller companies at bay. Breaking into the oil business was a risk – technology used for drilling had not yet been standardized and the high costs of drilling a new well, with the risk of it being dry, created a large barrier to entry.

The government eventually decided to intervene. In the same year that the Federal Income Tax was established, the United States government created the Intangible Drilling Costs (IDCs) subsidy for the oil industry. The goal was to make an opening through which new companies could better compete with Standard Oil.

Here’s the catch: Standard Oil has long since been broken up yet the subsidy designed to do so has only grown over its 100-year lifespan in terms of total value to the industry.

100 Years Later

Our country is filled with acres of untouched lands swelling with nature. From rushing rivers in the mountains that feed the farmlands in the Great Plains to the Rocky coasts filled with bustling hubs of people. There’s a connection between communities and the environment that surrounds them.

But the peace is not long kept. In some places, the birds cannot be heard over the sounds of machinery rolling in. The trees no longer reach far into the sky as they are cut down and cleared away. The streams no longer harbor the life they once did and many are unsafe for humans as oil and other toxic chemicals seep in.

When forced to live alongside oil and gas drilling, it’s people and the planet that pay the price. The oil and gas industry has left their devastating mark across the nation. It would make sense if the costs to these fossil fuel companies would encourage them to think twice about drilling new wells.

But the opposite is often true.

Instead of fines, fossil fuel producers are given tax breaks to expand their polluting ways. One particularly egregious and dated tax break allows oil and gas companies to write off all “intangible drilling costs”, which include most expenses associated with drilling and development for the production of oil and gas.

These write-offs include the wages, fuel, repairs, hauling, and supplies related to drilling wells and preparing them for production as well as development work done by contractors and drilling exploratory boreholes to determine the presence and location of hydrocarbon deposits, even if there is no intent to produce hydrocarbons,1 according to the IRS. This means that multibillion-dollar companies are getting huge kickbacks for actions that endanger our communities and our planet.

Unless we get rid of this subsidy, integrated companies such as Exxon and Shell are expected to receive $1.59 billion in tax breaks in 2017 alone, shifting the burden to average American taxpayers.2 Within ten years, that means the government will lose out on roughly $10-13 billion dollars in revenue (see Figures 1 & 2).

$10-13 billion is a massive amount of money in an era of budget cuts and government deficit, especially when it’s being handed to some of the biggest and most polluting companies on the planet.

With the surplus of funding that would come from repealing the IDC subsidy, the Federal government could fund or upkeep current programs that will suffer cuts in 2017.3 The government would have billions of dollars to allocate to previously cut programs or would have a surplus of funding for new programs, such as Zika Virus research and prevention.