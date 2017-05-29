This House Democrat called for Trump's impeachment. Then the racist death threats began.

One caller says that the Congress member should be lynched. Another leaves a voicemail promising, “You’ll be hanging from a tree.” Others used the n-word against him multiple times in the same message.

About two weeks ago, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) took to the floor of the House of Representatives and became the first House Democrat to formally request charges leading to the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Green, who did not have a written speech prepared for the occasion, spoke for five minutes and 26 seconds before being cut off by the presiding officer.

“This is not something I wanted to do. It’s not something I looked forward to doing,” Green said in a wide-ranging interview in his office on Wednesday. “But when I put it all together on paper, it sure looked like he committed an obstruction of justice. So I felt like I had to go forward.”

Since then, hundreds of calls, emails, and letters have flooded in, with dozens containing racial slurs or death threats. (Green’s staff has made three of the worst ones public here.) Aides say that they have received far more feedback over Green’s impeachment speech alone than they have from the rest of this congressional term. Green has been in contact with the FBI for his safety.

But despite the racist backlash, Green was also greeted by a deluge of callers voicing their support from across the country and the globe. His profile in the media has risen quickly. For the first time in his career, strangers are recognizing and thanking him in public. Even as threats of lynching reach his office, Green said, his cry for Trump’s impeachment will only grow louder.