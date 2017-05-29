US taxes fund research on a Zika vaccine. Will patients be able to afford it?

Dear Acting Secretary Speer,

As you know, the United States must prepare for future outbreaks of the Zika virus, but a high-stakes debate has erupted over a deal the federal government may strike with a private company to develop a vaccine. As acting secretary of the US Army, you have an opportunity ― and responsibility ― to find a workable solution.

The issue is whether the company ― in this case, Sanofi Pasteur ―should be required to make the vaccine, which is based on technology discovered with US taxpayer funds, affordable for Americans in return for an exclusive license to develop it into a commercial product.

I understand there are risks, but you should find a way to ensure that Americans do not overpay.

Here’s the back story: Last year, the government gave Sanofi, which is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, a $43 million grant. Another $130 million may follow as research continues. The Army also disclosed plans to award Sanofi an exclusive license to a pair of patents that are crucial to the vaccine.

But this move upset some lawmakers and patient advocates, who fear the deal will give the company a monopoly to exploit ― and might lead Sanofi to jack up prices for American consumers, assuming the virus spreads and vaccines actually become a big market.

The backdrop to such concerns is the larger controversy over the rising cost of prescription medicines, a problem that has upset many Americans, prompted a flurry of legislation, and put the pharmaceutical industry on the defensive.

[World Map of Areas with Risk of Zika]