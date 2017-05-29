Is Trump's Family Leave Plan a Shell Game?

Ellen Bravo, co-director of Family Values @ Work, a network of coalitions in 24 states winning paid sick days and paid family medical leave insurance, talks with Sarah Jaffe about President Trump’s proposed family leave plan, part of his newly released 2018 budget. The plan seeks federal funding for a new program that would provide six weeks of paid parental leave for parents after the birth of their child, as well as adoptive parents. This interview has been edited and condensed (read the full interview here.)

Sarah Jaffe: Donald Trump’s budget has some provisions that they are saying looks like paid leave. Can you talk about what is in those proposals and what, perhaps most notably, is not in them?

Ellen Bravo: I have been thinking a lot about shell games. In order to win a shell game, the person has to get your eyes on one shell while they are manipulating the others. That is what this budget is. They are hoping that by naming “paid leave” we won’t notice that they are slashing and destroying everything from Medicaid to food stamps to child care to disability payments, etc.

Secondly, the paid leave itself, they call it paid family leave, but of course, it is paid parental leave. It doesn’t deliver even for parents. The problem is it is relying on an unsustainable funding source, state unemployment insurance. They are already grossly underfunded and leave out large numbers of people. The states will get to set the eligibility and amount of payment for your benefit and it is only for six weeks. So too little time for too little money for too few people.

It is going to be another shell game to say that the money will come from reducing fraud in unemployment insurance, which is greatly exaggerated as a problem. Essentially, it will mean states will have to cut unemployment benefits to laid off workers in order to have money for the parental leave and of course it’s the same people. There will be someone who needs one and later the other or their partner. Then, they get to decide who qualifies. So if you are an unmarried couple, same sex couple, adoptive parents, how do you get certified, who gets to be considered legitimate?