FBI oath says any individual loyalty pledge can lead 'to tyranny'

Reports are circulating that one of the main reasons Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey because the latter wouldn't give the president a pledge of loyalty.

A person close to Comey confirmed the New York Times report to the Associated Press that Trump asked for the pledge of loyalty at a dinner the two attended in January. Comey is said to have declined the pledge but offered Trump that he would be "honest" with him. Trump is reported to have specifically pressed for "honest loyalty", which Comey obliged to by saying "you will have that."

FBI officials, according to the bureau's website, must only pledge allegiance to the Constitution and not any individual which includes the president.

"It is significant that we take an oath to support and defend the Constitution and not an individual leader, ruler, office, or entity. This is true for the simple reason that the Constitution is based on lasting principles of sound government that provides balance, stability, and consistency through time," the FBI's oath of office reads.