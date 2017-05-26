G7 leaders turn gaze to Africa, climate harmony elusive

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations meet African heads of state on Saturday, the final day of their annual summit which has been marked by discord over climate change, but unity on tackling terrorism.

U.S. President Donald Trump told his G7 counterparts from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan on Friday that he had not yet decided whether to honor a landmark 2015 Paris accord on curbing carbon emissions.

European leaders have expressed frustration in private at having to go back to an issue that they believed had been signed and sealed two years ago.

There was also continued friction over global trade, with Trump, who got elected promising to put America first, blaming multilateral commerce deals for U.S. trade deficits and demanding what he terms a “level playing field”.

However, the G7 leaders said there was broad agreement on an array of fraught foreign policy questions, including on Syria, Libya, and North Korea.

They also vowed to increase efforts to counter extremism after an Islamist militant suicide bomber killed 22 at a concert in northern England on Monday, and told internet service providers and social media companies to “substantially increase” their efforts to rein in extremist content.

“The threat of terror is one that all our countries face and now more than ever we must strengthen our resolve to overcome this threat,” said British Prime Minister Theresa May, who skipped the Saturday talks and returned home a day early because of the Manchester attack.