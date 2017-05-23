Trump Ignores Climate Change While Seas Threaten Alaskan Villages

Even as the Trump administration struggles to determine how fully to lean into its climate denial — Should the US remain in the Paris Agreement? Should it sign an international declaration that mentions climate change? — Americans in the Arctic are facing the disruptive effects of three record-breakingly warm years following decades of rising temperatures, rising seas, and melting permafrost.

The planet’s poles are warming at roughly twice the rate of everywhere else, and in the Arctic, over the past few months, the evidence was especially clear; an area roughly twice the size of France that usually ices over in the winter never froze.

For years, residents of coastal villages in Alaska have watched as their towns are gradually swallowed by the sea, or as they sink into the ground when the permafrost beneath their foundations turns from solid ice into swampland.

Ground zero for these problems is Newtok, an Alaska Native village in the Yukon River Delta that has been trying to relocate for decades as the permafrost erodes beneath it and the nearby Ninglick River eats away at its banks at a rate of 70 feet per year. “We just need to get out of there,” Romy Cadiente, the village relocation coordinator, told NPR in January. “For the safety of the 450 people there.”

Newtok’s residents have started building a new village further inland, but don’t have the money needed to finish the project and move. Much of the sinking village’s infrastructure will be inundated by 2020.

Newtok needs about $60 million to relocate, says Sally Russell Cox, a community planner overseeing climate adaptation for the Alaska state government. “We have a plan for doing it, we know all the different components that have to be done and the sequencing for how it has to happen. If there was designated funding for Newtok they’d be done within two years — they’d be completely moved over.”