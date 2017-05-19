Julian Assange: Sweden Drops Rape Investigation Into WikiLeaks Founder

A seven-year rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was dropped by Swedish prosecutors on Friday — but British police warned he still faced arrest.

Director of Public Prosecution Marianne Ny announced in a statement that she "has decided to discontinue the investigation regarding suspected rape" by Assange. That means he is no longer facing any charges in Sweden, although NY said it had not been determined whether he was guilty or innocent.

Authorities launched an investigation in 2010 after two women came forward accusing Assange of rape and sexual assault.

Assange took refuge in Ecuador's Embassy in London two years later to escape extradition to Sweden to answer questions about the sex-crime allegations. The Australian national has been there ever since, fearing eventual extradition to the U.S. and a potential trial over the leaking of secret American documents.

Melinda Taylor, a member of Assange's legal team, welcomed the "wonderful news."