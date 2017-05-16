Newsvine

Nasdaq launches machine intelligence-enhanced data service -

View Original Article: One America News Network
Seeded on Tue May 16, 2017 2:28 PM
on Tuesday launched a service to help fund managers and quantitative traders better use data from social media, central bank announcements, retail sentiment and other sources to improve trading profits.

The Nasdaq Analytics Hub will use machine intelligence, a subset of artificial intelligence, to derive signals from end-of-day data that market participants can use to enhance investing strategies, the exchange operator said.

The data from Nasdaq and third party providers are vigorously vetted with the help of financial technology startup Lucena Research, Mike O’Rourke, global head of machine intelligence and data services at Nasdaq, said in an interview.

