Who Is Michael J. Garcia? A Latino Judge Is in the Running for FBI Director

A Latino judge is in the running to take over the Federal Bureau of Investigations, in the wake of President Trump's controversial dismissal of James Comey last week. Judge Michael J. Garcia of New York was among four candidates who interviewed with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod. J. Rosenstein on Saturday. If nominated by the president and confirmed by the senate, Garcia could become the first Latino in history to lead the FBI.

Garcia currently serves as an associate judge on the New York State Court of Appeals. He is best known for his role in exposing corruption. As U.S. Attorney, he oversaw an investigation into a prostitution ring that led to the resignation of then-New York Governor Eliot Spitzer. Garcia was later tapped to lead an inquiry into alleged corruption surrounding the bidding processes for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Garcia's report helped lead to a criminal investigation of FIFA by the U.S. and Switzerland.

Garcia's bio states that he lives in Westchester County, New York, with his wife and three children.

According to multiple press reports, Garcia was interviewed along with Andrew G. McCabe, acting director of the FBI; Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas), and Alice Fisher, a former Department of Justice official who could be the first woman to run the agency.