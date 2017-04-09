Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 32 Seeds: 1159 Comments: 2098 Since: May 2016

Putin Russia Response Trump Order Syria Missile Attack

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: Refinery 29
Seeded on Sun Apr 9, 2017 9:16 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Russia officially condemned the United States' military assault on a Syrian air base late Thursday. The missile attack, a retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, was the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Trump's most dramatic military order since becoming president just over two months ago.

"President Putin believes that the U.S. strikes on Syria represent an aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law under a far-fetched pretext," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement. "Washington's move deals a significant blow to Russia-U.S. relations, which are already in deplorable shape."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor