Putin Russia Response Trump Order Syria Missile Attack

Russia officially condemned the United States' military assault on a Syrian air base late Thursday. The missile attack, a retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, was the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Trump's most dramatic military order since becoming president just over two months ago.

"President Putin believes that the U.S. strikes on Syria represent an aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law under a far-fetched pretext," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement. "Washington's move deals a significant blow to Russia-U.S. relations, which are already in deplorable shape."