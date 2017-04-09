Marching for Trump Tax Transparency

Candidate Trump repeatedly promised to release his past tax returns, once they were no longer being audited. But those promises have failed to materialize, and Trump appears to have no plans to release his 2016 returns either. This makes him the first president in 40 years to conceal this information from the public.

A broad coalition of groups has come together to offer an opportunity for people to vent their anger over Trump’s tax secrecy. On April 15 (Tax Day), they’ve organized marches in 48 states and even a few non-U.S. cities like London and Tokyo to demand that he release his tax returns. (See full list of actions at www.taxmarch.org).

The largest event will be in Trump’s backyard in Washington, D.C., where the Democrats’ top leaders on tax policy — Senator Ron Wyden from Oregon and Representative Maxine Waters from California — will speak, along with a slate of faith, consumer, labor, and other leaders.