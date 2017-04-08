It's plausible Trump incited violence, judge rules in OK'ing lawsuit

Three protesters may move ahead with their lawsuit against President Donald Trump's campaign and two Trump supporters, one of them a white nationalist, who attacked them at a Kentucky rally last year.

While US District Judge David Hale ruled out the notion that the attackers were Trump's agents, he said it's plausible the would-be president incited a riot. He denied the defendant's motions to dismiss or strike portions of the complaint. "At this early stage of the case, the court finds most of the plaintiffs' claims to be sufficient," Hale ruled. Read Hale's ruling for yourself Kashiya Nwanguma, Molly Shah, and Henry Brousseau attended the March 1, 2016, Louisville rally for the purpose of "peacefully protesting Trump," the ruling says. Nwanguma was carrying a sign with Trump's head on a pig's body, according to multiple news reports.

At some point during his remarks at the Kentucky International Convention Center, the ruling states, the candidate said, "Get 'em out of here."

Matthew Heimbach, who was representing the white nationalist Traditionalist Workers Party, and Alvin Bamberger attacked the protesters, according to the ruling.