Remember 2003? Bolivian UN Ambassador Blasts US for Another Illegal Attack

Wielding an image of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell during his infamous "weapons of mass destruction" speech that helped make the case for the U.S. invasion of Iraq in2003, Sacha Llorenti, the Bolivian ambassador to the United Nations, blasted the United States for its unilateral military action against Syria saying it is "vital to remember what history teaches us."

Llorenti, whose country holds a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC) and had called the emergency meeting, said that while members of the body were "discussing and demanding the need for an independent and impartial investigation" into Tuesday's chemical attack on civilians in Idlib, Syria, the United States was "preparing—once again—to carry out a unilateral attack."

"The United States has not only unilaterally attacked," Llorenti said, "the United States has become that investigator, has become the prosecutor, has become the judge, has become the jury. Whereas the investigation would have allowed us to establish an in an objective manner who is responsible for the attacks, this is an extreme, extreme violation of international law."

The reason for the UNSC, he explained, is that it has "developed instruments of international law to precisely prevent a situation where the most powerful attack the weakest with impunity and to ensure a balance in the world."