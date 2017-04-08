Birth defects strike 1 in 10 U.S. pregnancies affected by Zika

One in 10 pregnant U.S. women with confirmed Zika infection in 2016 had a baby with virus-related birth defects, federal health officials reported Tuesday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year received reports from 44 states of nearly 1,300 expecting mothers with possible Zika infection. In most cases, Zika was acquired during travel abroad to an area with active transmission of the mosquito-borne virus.

Lab tests confirmed Zika infection in 250 of the women. Of those, 24 completed their pregnancy with a fetus or baby that suffered birth defects linked to the virus, the CDC said.

The new report “confirms the now indisputable evidence that Zika has a great capacity to cause birth defects, especially in the first trimester,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an affiliated scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore.

“Among those pregnant women with confirmed Zika infection, 10 percent had fetal involvement -- a substantial proportion,” said Adalja, who wasn’t involved in the study.