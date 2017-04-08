Trump Still Wants to Keep Syria's "Beautiful Babies" Out of the US

The graphic images of the youngest victims of the recent sarin attack on Khan Sheikoun, Syria, apparently prompted President Donald Trump to have a change of heart about the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. "I will tell you that attack on children yesterday had a big impact on me—big impact," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday. "My attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much." In a statement last night, after he gave orders to strike the Syrian air base from which the chemical weapon attack originated, Trump said, "Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women, and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack."

Yet the Trump who fired 59 Tomahawk missiles into Syria out of professed humanitarian concerns is the same one who not so long ago insisted he could look Syrian children "in the face and say, 'You can't come here.'" A week into his presidency, he signed an executive order that would indefinitely ban Syrians, even beautiful babies, from seeking refuge in the United States.

The irony of Trump's sudden flare-up of compassion is not lost on the human rights advocates who have been pushing back against Trump's attempt to shut out Syrians. "This would be a great opportunity for the president to reconsider his previous statements and to think about the fact that these refugees are fleeing precisely the type of violence we are seeing this week in Syria," says Jennifer Sime, a senior vice president of the International Rescue Committee's United States programs. Trump's newfound humanitarian concerns, Sime says, provides an opportunity "to reconsider the travel ban, to reconsider the cap on the total number of refugees who can enter this country, to reconsider the suspension on refugee resettlement in the United States, and to make our country again a welcoming country for refugees."

