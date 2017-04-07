US created 98,000 jobs in March, vs 180,000 expected

Nonfarm payrolls increase by only 98,000 11 Hours Ago | 01:24

Nonfarm payrolls grew by just 98,000 in March though the unemployment rate fell to a 10-year low of 4.5 percent, according to a closely watched report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Payrolls had been expected to increase by 180,000 in March, according to economists surveyed by Reuters.

"What a number. This makes your jaw drop," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets.

A more encompassing measure of unemployment that includes discouraged workers those at work part-time for economic reasons fell three-tenths to 8.9 percent, the lowest level since December 2007.

While the payroll growth number wasn't what Wall Street had expected, market reaction was muted. Stock futures initially dipped but then pared losses, while government bond yields were off their lows as well as the market digested the numbers.

Weather issues may have had a hand in March's numbers as a big snowstorm in mid-month may have depressed activity. Retail jobs fell by 30,000 and construction was up just 6,000 after a gain of 59,000 in February.