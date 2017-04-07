Democrats Praise Trump on Syria Military Action

Democrats have offered their support and praise for President Donald Trump after he ordered a military strike against a Syrian airbase Thursday night.

The United States military launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Shayrat Airfield, a Syrian military airbase. U.S. officials believe the airbase was where Syrian President Basha al-Assad forces allegedly carried out Tuesday's airstrike that involved chemical weapons.

Trump's decision was met with praise by his political opponents across the aisle.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) released a statement that applauded Trump's actions as the "right thing to do."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Cal.) released a statement approving the military action.

"Tonight’s strike in Syria appears to be a proportional response to the regime’s use of chemical weapons. If the President intends to escalate the U.S. military’s involvement in Syria, he must come to Congress for an Authorization for Use of Military Force which is tailored to meet the threat and prevent another open-ended war in the Middle East," her statement reads.

But not all Democrats approved of Trump's actions. Virginian senator and former Democratic vice-president candidate Tim Kaine called Trump's order "unconstitutional."