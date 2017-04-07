Tillerson rebukes Russia for their alleged role in Syrian gas attack

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson assailed Russia for their alleged role in the Syrian gas attack that precipitated President Trump ordering a military strike on Syria. He spoke to reporters soon after the strike Thursday.

Tillerson referred to a chemical weapons deal made between the U.S. and Russia in 2013, saying, “Clearly, Russia has failed in its responsibility to deliver on that commitment.” He followed with a very serious charge: “Either Russia has been complicit or Russia has been simply incompetent in its ability to deliver on its end of that agreement,” Tillerson concluded.

In September of 2013, then-Secretary of State John Kerry announced a deal with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov that should have eradicated Syria’s chemical weapons stock. Destruction or removal of all the chemical weapons was to be completed by the middle of 2014.

At the time, the Syrian opposition decried the deal as sweeping the atrocities already committed under the rug. “All of this initiative does not interest us,” said General Selim Idris. “Russia is a partner with the regime in killing the Syrian people. A crime against humanity has been committed and there is not any mention of accountability.”