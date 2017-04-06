Despite Trump's rhetoric, US energy industry stronger than ever - San Francisco Chronicle

In signing an executive order to dissolve Obama administration environmental regulations, President Trump characterized the action as rebuilding our nation’s energy production — particularly coal. The president declared a week ago that: “Together, we are going to start a new energy revolution, one that celebrates American production on American soil.”

Yet during the years of the Obama administration, our nation became the world’s leading producer of crude oil and natural gas while still aggressively addressing climate change. So what are the dire economic and energy circumstances that the Trump action is going to fix?

Today, the United States ranks first for natural gas production, overtaking Russia’s lead of eight years earlier, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The United States also leads the world in oil production, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in the past eight years. In other words, U.S. domestic oil production nearly doubled during the Obama years, yet Trump has repeatedly gone to oil- and coal-producing states and lambasted the former president for allegedly killing the nation’s energy industry.

When the story turns to coal, there, too, the facts run counter to the president’s political spin. Not only did he promise to bring back hundreds of thousands of coal industry jobs on his watch but he invited coal miners to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency offices to witness the signing of the regulation rollback executive order. “You’re going back to work,” Trump told miners.

