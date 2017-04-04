Trump, Republicans, and the Betrayal of the Common Good

When it comes to politicians who profess to be Christians, it’s difficult to know which is the more egregious betrayal: simply ignoring Jesus for the sake of a partisan political agenda, or enlisting Jesus in support of an agenda that runs contrary to the letter and spirit of his teachings.

Yet the vast majority of Republican congresspersons, a full 99% of whom say they’re Christian—not to mention the current president, who trumpeted his faith during last year’s campaign—endorse political policies that run counter to one of the most fundamental tenets of Christian morality: respect for the common good.

If these politicians took the common good seriously, they wouldn’t be seeking to repeal the Affordable Care Act; roll back environmental protection measures; deregulate the financial sector; endorse huge tax breaks for the super rich; prevent families fleeing from war-torn nations from seeking refuge on our shores; penalize and deport hardworking undocumented workers; relegate gays and lesbians to second-class legal citizenship; and tolerate as the leader of their party a man who has a history of deception, bullying, and narcissistic braggadocio.

And yet I’ll bet at least some of them wore WWJD bracelets when the things were still in vogue.