Trump, Who Wants to Cut Interior by Billions, 'Gifts' $78,000 to Park Service

The White House on Monday announced that President Donald Trump would donate the first three months of his salary to the National Park Service, a grand total of $78,333.32. It's just too bad the service is run by the Department of the Interior, whose budget the president wants to slash by $2 billion.

Press secretary Sean Spicer announced the move by handing a check for the donation to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Zinke, in turn, said the money would go toward maintaining historic battlefield sites, adding another layer of uselessness to the proceedings.

Few appeared to be impressed by the nation's first for-profit president's donation. Many noted the irony of gifting $78,333 to the same department that he is attempting to gut, while others pointed out that Trump's vacations alone have already out-priced that amount.